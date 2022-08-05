ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio 2 star Richie Anderson joins Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup

By Martin Shore
 3 days ago
The BBC has revealed that the latest star joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 lineup will be radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson.

What's more, he'll be following in the footsteps of Strictly 2021 runner-up, John Whaite , as Richie will be taking part in another all-male partnership.

Richie Anderson is best known for his established role on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, presenting travel bulletins and hosting a wide variety of his own shows. He was in Turin earlier this year to cover the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest for the station.

Aside from BBC Radio, Richie's also a regular presenter on The One Show and is often seen on BBC One, including his part in the channel's Platinum Jubilee coverage earlier this year.

Richie is absolutely thrilled to be joining the line-up for Strictly 's 20th series. He said: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world. Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic tune it's just pure escapism.

"I'm going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I'm sure my friends and family will understand. It's also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it's so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show."

The first two Strictly 2022 stars were revealed on Thursday, August 4 to be actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh.

Soap fans will likely recognise the pair, as both are former Coronation Street stars, though Will has also had roles in a range of shows including Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Line of Duty and Broadchurch, and Kym is a presenter on Morning Live and is set to star in Waterloo Road season 11, too!

There's still plenty more celebs yet to be announced for this year's competition. Thanks to the number of professionals signed up this year, we know that the 20th series of the BBC dancing show is set to feature the biggest lineup in Strictly Come Dancing history .

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns this Autumn on BBC One. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

