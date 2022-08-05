ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Eater

Turns Out Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe Actually Can Fail

Early on Monday, August 8, fans of longtime Emeryville cafe and diner noticed Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe had closed — which, given the name, confused stalwart fans. The business posted on Facebook and Instagram not long after expected opening hours that, after 20 years in operation, the owners have decided to call it quits. No specific reason was given upon announcement.
EMERYVILLE, CA
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes

The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

See What We Ate At Outside Lands!

Outside Lands lined up various food stands for festival goers. This year the festival brought in local restaurants, food trucks, and breweries for all to enjoy. The Bay Area is known to be a big melting pot of cultures, Outside Lands made sure to share the amazing food you can find from Indian, Korean, Mexican, Filipino to Vietnamese food. Check out some amazing eats the team had below!
RESTAURANTS
architizer.com

Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views

Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour

The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare

Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
LIVERMORE, CA
48hills.org

Why SF’s downtown is not coming back

Karen Chapple, an eminent professor of urban planning who has worked in SF, taught at UC Berkeley, and is now at the University of Toronto, explained in the Chron July 30 why downtown San Francisco remains so empty after the pandemic. Her analysis is exactly right—and completely misses the political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

