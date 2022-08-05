ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
COLFAX, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ruston, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Ruston, LA
KNOE TV8

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desertion#Crime#Ruston Police
lincolnparishjournal.com

Blocked road leads to drug arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked on numerous assault charges

A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy