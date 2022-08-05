Read on lincolnparishjournal.com
Natchez Democrat
School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
KNOE TV8
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Louisiana man arrested by police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
kalb.com
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
cenlanow.com
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on July 31, 2022.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Blocked road leads to drug arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
67-Year-Old William F. Guraedy Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Louisiana Highway 34 (Ouachita Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a man’s life. The accident happened on Louisiana Highway 34, North of Louisiana Highway 557. The victim was identified as William F. Guraedy, 67, from [..]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Louisiana Attorney General Drops Charges Against Motorist Struck 18 Times By State Trooper’s Flashlight
The Louisiana Attorney General’s office dismissed all charges Monday against Aaron Larry Bowman related to a 2019 incident when he was assaulted by former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown during a traffic stop, according to KNOE. Last summer, body camera footage that was kept secret for more than two...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KNOE TV8
NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
Ruston Police Department requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying these two individuals. They are persons of interest in several burglaries that have occurred recently. If you have information regarding their identities, please contact their detectives at 318-255-4141.
