Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, August 8. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
Bayou Jamb events set for late August
Two days. Seven games. 14 teams. And a plethora of events are what comprise this year’s Bayou Jamb which will take play Aug. 26 and 27 at Joe Aillet Stadium on the campus of Louisiana Tech. Lincoln Parish’s three programs (Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep) will all be a...
Ruston 10u All-Stars split weekend pair; play Texas today
Team Louisiana — the Ruston All-Star 10u squad that captured the state title just over a week ago — fought its way past Florida 13-2 in an elimination game Sunday to stay alive in the double elimination format at the World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina. With the...
City of Monroe announce the Candy Company Mural Project; mural artists listed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 8, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a community art project in conjunction with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council that’s starting in Monroe, La. The Candy Company Mural Project will feature 13 local artists whose works will be displayed on panels located on the side of the world […]
Ruston 8u all-star team showed resiliency in World Series
After winning the Dixie Youth State title in Monroe in late July, the Ruston 8u All-Stars — aka Team Louisiana — concluded a memorable season last weekend competing in the World Series in Dothan, Alabama. The team earned the right to represent the entire state and competed in...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local church and community outreach team hosted a health expo on the southside of Monroe Saturday morning. Region 8 Community Outreach Team and We are the Salt of the Earth Ministry presented a Back-To-School Health Expo on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 204 Chappell St.
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning. Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.
A thanks for care
The phone call came on a Tuesday afternoon in March, right as I was picking up my younger daughter. I saw the number of my mom’s dialysis center, where she had been receiving treatment that day, and I knew they wouldn’t call if it weren’t an emergency.
Local community garden helps residents grow free food
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
Street closure announced for Tuesday
The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
Always something new at the Fish Hatchery in Natchitoches
To visit the Aquarium is FREE and Open to the public every day from 8-3 (closed for Federal holidays). You can enjoy the animals, get a break from the heat and don’t forget to sign in. Over the last 3 months they have had over 1,500 visitors including vacationers from all across the Unites States, and a few check ins from Mexico, Brazil and Spain.
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
