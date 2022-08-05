Read on lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
A thanks for care
The phone call came on a Tuesday afternoon in March, right as I was picking up my younger daughter. I saw the number of my mom’s dialysis center, where she had been receiving treatment that day, and I knew they wouldn’t call if it weren’t an emergency.
Ruston 8u all-star team showed resiliency in World Series
After winning the Dixie Youth State title in Monroe in late July, the Ruston 8u All-Stars — aka Team Louisiana — concluded a memorable season last weekend competing in the World Series in Dothan, Alabama. The team earned the right to represent the entire state and competed in...
Ruston 10u All-Stars split weekend pair; play Texas today
Team Louisiana — the Ruston All-Star 10u squad that captured the state title just over a week ago — fought its way past Florida 13-2 in an elimination game Sunday to stay alive in the double elimination format at the World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina. With the...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, August 8. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Street closure announced for Tuesday
The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
Bayou Jamb events set for late August
Two days. Seven games. 14 teams. And a plethora of events are what comprise this year’s Bayou Jamb which will take play Aug. 26 and 27 at Joe Aillet Stadium on the campus of Louisiana Tech. Lincoln Parish’s three programs (Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep) will all be a...
Car crashes into building, driver flees scene
A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
Tigers complete first week of fall camp
The Grambling State University football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp on Saturday at the GSU Practice Field. The Tigers, who open the season on Sept. 3 at Arkansas State, are looking to rebound off a 4-7 season in 2021 and are ushering in a new coach this season in Hue Jackson.
