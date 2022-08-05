As Denver Cannabis Events Stagnate, Groovy Gravy Keeps the Fun Burning

Read on www.westword.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Westword
Social Sightings: Our Six Favorite Recent Bites
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. July was a tumultuous month for the Denver...
Westword
Meow Wolf Brings Vortex to Denver's Junk Yard
Vortex is here! Meow Wolf's outdoor festival opened a portal in Denver this weekend, filling the Junk Yard, a new venue in an old auto parts lot, with a fantastic world of entertainment. The magic continues on August 7.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants
"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
Westword
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Another hot week full of cool events. You can travel back in time to Lincoln Hills, explore the mysteries of mushrooms, or just sit back and enjoy a movie under the stars. Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver this week:. Monday, August 8, 6 to...
Westword
A Trademark Dispute Is Smoldering Between Two Restaurants
Two metro restaurants are fanning the flames of a smoldering trademark dispute. Mike Refling, co-owner of Denver's Colorado Campfire, wants Campfire Evergreen to change its name and stop using an illustration of a campfire in its branding. In Refling's opinion, the Evergreen spot is violating his trademark for the Colorado Campfire name and logo. Chef Jared Leonard, owner of Campfire Evergreen as well as four other eateries in the metro area, disagrees — and he's standing firm.
Westword
Why Transplants Win So Many Bidding Wars for Denver Houses
According to a new report, transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios. Why? Because they have more money to spend. The study by the real estate website Redfin found that out-of-towners — specifically, people who move to Colorado from other states for new jobs, new opportunities or lifestyle upgrades — often have larger budgets for big-ticket items such as houses because they earned higher salaries in their old hometowns and may have extra cash from selling their previous abodes.
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado
Some mountain beaches attract sunbathers, picnickers and those seeking mellow places to paddleboard. Others draw experienced hikers willing to work for the views. Before the snow starts to fall, explore the scenic trails of these ten alpine lake hikes in Colorado:. Aspen. Hard, 5.4 miles out and back. Resting at...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall
This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
secretdenver.com
The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food
Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
7 new Colorado craft breweries opening in 2022
More than a half-dozen new Colorado breweries started pouring beer in recent weeks or plan to open their doors by the end of the year.Why it matters: In the face of economic headwinds, the craft beer industry continues to see opportunities as people return to taprooms in the post-pandemic times.What to know: Here's a look at the new beer landscape.Westbound & Down, the Idaho Springs-based beer maker, recently opened an outpost at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. It's a pop-up, but the brewery is hoping to make it permanent in 2023.Brix Brew & Tap in downtown Greeley is now pouring...
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
Westword
The South Park 25th Anniversary Concert and the Best Denver Concerts This Week
Joe Bonamassa ends his two-night run at Red Rocks on Monday, August 8, while punk rockers the Regrettes swing by the Marquis Theater. Country pop comes to the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, August 9, with Cam, while Coheed & Cambria rock Fiddler's Green and South Park kicks off the first of two nights in celebration of the show's 25 years with Primus and Ween at Red Rocks.
Officially no rain on Sunday even after parts of the city flooded
The northeast side of Denver plus cities like Aurora, Broomfield, and Evergreen had more than inch of rain on Sunday. Other areas completely missed out including at the airport where the official rain gauge for Denver is located.Thunderstorms that were in the forecast for Sunday originally developed near Fort Collins and Loveland before 5 p.m. Those storms merged with other storms moving east from Jefferson County and grew into a large area of extremely intense rain that moved over the northeast side of the metro area. Between 6-7 p.m., over an inch of rain had fallen along the I-70 construction...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
Westword
El Rancho in Evergreen Is for Sale...Again
"The process will move fairly quickly," says Steve Madura, SVP of Illinois-based Hilco Real Estate, which has been retained to run the sale of the 75-year-old El Rancho in Evergreen. News of the sale comes on the heels of a messy situation for the historic lodge-style. El Rancho became a...
