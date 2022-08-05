Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO