The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

Girl, 11, dies in St. Joseph County crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – An 11-year-old girl was killed Sunday, Aug. 7, in a two-vehicle crash in Constantine Township. The victim’s name has not been released.
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Truck crashes into Indian Village home
INDIAN VILLAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road. Juniper Road was briefly blocked off, but has since reopened to traffic. Stay...
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?
9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?
There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Three men sentenced for bank fraud and identity theft
Three men from Miami, Florida have been sentenced for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. They are Cedric Smith, Daja Smith, and Devonte Hoskins.
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
