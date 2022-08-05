ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Shouting distance': That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals

By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Is the U.S. in a recession? Does it even matter?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. The question “Is the United States in a recession?” may seem like the sort of thing that has a simple, measurable answer. But a recently released slate of less-than-rosy economic data has sparked debate in Washington and on Wall Street over whether or not the U.S. is, in fact, in a recession and what the answer might mean for the country going forward.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

U.S. sanctions crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, citing North Korea ties

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Monday it sanctioned major web3 mixing service, Tornado Cash. OFAC said the service is often used by well known North Korean state sponsored hacking cell Lazarus Group, a cohort of prolific crypto hackers which are known to use stolen funds to help the rogue state finance its nuclear weapons program.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
AOL Corp

Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation

It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy