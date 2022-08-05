'Shouting distance': That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals

Read on www.aol.com
Related
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Is the U.S. in a recession? Does it even matter?
“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. The question “Is the United States in a recession?” may seem like the sort of thing that has a simple, measurable answer. But a recently released slate of less-than-rosy economic data has sparked debate in Washington and on Wall Street over whether or not the U.S. is, in fact, in a recession and what the answer might mean for the country going forward.
U.S. sanctions crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, citing North Korea ties
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Monday it sanctioned major web3 mixing service, Tornado Cash. OFAC said the service is often used by well known North Korean state sponsored hacking cell Lazarus Group, a cohort of prolific crypto hackers which are known to use stolen funds to help the rogue state finance its nuclear weapons program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coons confident Dems' tax, health and climate bill will pass but admits delayed impact on inflation
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, one of President Joe Biden's closest allies, said Sunday he was confident the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would pass — but conceded that any impact the legislation has on inflation would not be immediate. "I have no doubts at all," Coons told ABC "This...
Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation
It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
Sour views on economy keep Biden approval on issues down: POLL
With the midterm elections three months away, Americans maintain a sour view on the state of the economy and are pessimistic about its future course, with President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of issue areas continuing to suffer, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. More than...
