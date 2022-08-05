Read on newstalkkit.com
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations
Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
Last Day to Sign Kids Up for Special NASA STEM Day Camp in Wapato
Today is the LAST day to sign your kids up for a special day camp! This is a special NASA STEM-based day camp being hosted by The Campbell Farm in Wapato, Washington. This special NASA STEM day camp is for kids ages 10 to 14 years old!. The day camp...
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Need a Free Backpack? Join Yakima School Districts Upcoming Event!
Calling all Yakima School District parents and kids! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 17th for a back-to-school event featuring free backpacks and so much more!. You're Invited to the Yakima School District Event!. Summer is still here so make sure to be soaking up these last few weeks of...
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
7 Pacific Northwest Fruit and Veggie Recipes That Are Delicious!
The Pacific Northwest has some of the freshest fruits and vegetables around! The farmer's markets are showing off the best of what the summer season has to offer and in the Yakima Valley there are so many choices to grab your produce, even pick your own berries!. Have You Ever...
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
It Happened Here: Ben Snipes builds Ellensburg's first bank
Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates. While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One
I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday
Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!
Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
