Moxee, WA

News Talk KIT

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations

Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community Mourns Local Artist

RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
RICHLAND, WA
Moxee, WA
Society
City
Moxee, WA
Local
Washington Society
News Talk KIT

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Ben Snipes builds Ellensburg's first bank

Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates. While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
ELLENSBURG, WA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
News Talk KIT

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One

I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday

Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?

Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!

Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

