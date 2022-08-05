ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next entry-level iPad could drop the headphone jack

By Joe Svetlik
 3 days ago
Apple's 10th-generation iPad could ditch the headphone port. If so, it would be the last in Apple's tablet range to do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

CAD renders seen by MySmartPrice don't feature the port anywhere, as reported by 9to5Mac (the MySmartPrice report makes no mention of the headphone jack, or lack thereof). This wouldn't be a huge surprise – the iPad Pro , Air and Mini have already lost the socket, leaving the entry-level iPad as the only holdout.

Apple originally dropped the port from its iPhone back in 2016, with the launch of the iPhone 7. (That was also the year it launched its first pair of wireless AirPods that didn't require a headphone socket. Coincidence? We think not.) In the intervening years, Apple's tablets have followed suit, with the standard iPad the last to do so.

The images also suggest the iPad 10 will have a slightly larger screen than last year's ninth-generation model. The sides also appear flatter, while it could replace the Lightning port with USB-C (though this is unclear).

It could also feature a better camera. The renders show an elevated camera module similar to the dual-snappers on some iPhone models, suggesting Apple could upgrade the sensor.

However, remember these are only renders, and don't confirm any definite specs.

This new iPad 10 could launch as soon as this autumn, possibly shortly after the iPhone 14 launch (expected for September). Then Apple could finally cut the cord on wired headphones for good.

