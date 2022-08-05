Family of teen killed in crash in Yorkville to receive $4.25 million in settlement

WCSJ Radio on Saturday held a remote broadcast from the annual Stuff The Bus School Supplies drive in conjunction with We Care of Grundy County, Operation St. Nick, and the Morris Goodwill store. The event was held at the Morris Walmart store, and shoppers who wish to donate school supplies can grab a list of needed items, purchase them, then the items are "stuffed", often times to overflowing in a full sized yellow school bus.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO