Family of teen killed in crash in Yorkville to receive $4.25 million in settlement

Villa Park Man Arrested For Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI’s. Jason Bradley, 37, of Villa Park was pulled over at the intersection of Route 47 and Reed Road in Mazon for speeding more than 25 miles over the posted limit around 8:40 p.m. on August 7th.
Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked
A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
More Reaction From Morris Murder Press Conference
A press conference was held on Friday in regards to a murder that happened in Morris on Thursday. Investigators and prosecutors say a 16-year-old male was soliciting a ride in the 400 block of Twilight Drive and was told to leave by an occupant of an apartment complex shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th.
Jury Selection Finalized in Livingston Co Triple Murder Case
Jury selection started today in the case of a man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies in Livingston County. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and 51-year-old Norman Walker, who was the neighbor at a house on East Jackson Street in Cullom early Christmas morning.
Accused Triple Murder Suspect Jury Trial Begins on Monday
A man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019 will go on trial on Monday morning. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old...
Grundy Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kacper Klos, 21, of Chicago and Kaan Ayger, 21, of West Dundee, Illinois were indicted on two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies. William Mitchell, 52, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth, a class three felony.
Young Girl Visiting U.S. Embodies Spirit Of Paying It Forward
WCSJ Radio on Saturday held a remote broadcast from the annual Stuff The Bus School Supplies drive in conjunction with We Care of Grundy County, Operation St. Nick, and the Morris Goodwill store. The event was held at the Morris Walmart store, and shoppers who wish to donate school supplies can grab a list of needed items, purchase them, then the items are "stuffed", often times to overflowing in a full sized yellow school bus.
Veterans Assistance Commission Work to Educate Veterans About Medical Benefits
The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission continues to work with the Edward Hines VA Medical Center Outreach Program to educate veterans about their veteran’s benefits. The Grundy County VAC and the Hines Outreach Coordinator, with the support of the Village of Channahon, will be available to answer questions and...
Cost of Animal Control Services in Morris to Increase Under New Contract
The cost of animal control services in the city of Morris is increasing. The Morris Judiciary and License Committee on Monday approved a contract with the Grundy County Animal Control Department for 2022-23. Here is Morris Mayor Chris Brown. The contract pertains to stray cats and dogs not wild animals....
Marseilles City Council Takes Two Steps To Improve Bridges
North Mill Race Bridge (built in 1983) and the Main Street Bridge are built over the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Both are in need of repair. Last night the Marseilles City Council approved an $8,000 proposal from Chamlin and Associates, Peru and Ottawa, to prepare plans to repair those bridges. City Engineer Mike Etscheid said the bridge repairs are cosmetic.
Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
Coal City School Board Approved Five Year Custodial Contract
The Coal City School Board recently approved a five year custodial contract with the Local 73 SEIU, through 2027. Superintendent Chris Spencer said the union also just ratified the contract. Your browser does not support the audio element. He said others will receive pay increase. Your browser does not support...
Governor Candidate Appears at Kendall County Fair
The farmer from Southern Illinois running for governor made a campaign stop at the Kendall County Fair over the weekend. Darren Bailey, who says he supports campaign reform and term limits, is running against Democratic incumbent governor J.B. Pritzker. With gun violence headlining the national attention, Bailey said this. On...
Seneca Civic Fund Seeking Nonprofits To Receive Grants
The Seneca Civic Fund is seeking nonprofits to receive grants to provide services to Seneca residents. Priority populations include seniors, children, people with disabilities, and low income families. All services must occur in Seneca whether weekly, monthly, or one-time programs. If your nonprofit would apply for funding, please complete an...
Upcoming Grundy County Chamber of Commerce Networking Events
Grundy County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Christina Van Yperen, along with their new Administrative Assistant, Patti Webb, were guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share some of the latest chamber happenings with local listeners. Van Yperen said one big networking event is coming up, this month.
