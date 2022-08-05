ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Inside Passage Electric Cooperative shares projects

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Jodi Mitchell was a guest on Capital Chat Tuesday to talk about IPEC. Jodi Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer at Inside Passage Electric Cooperative (IPEC). She talked about IPEC's mission. "Our mission is to provide safe reliable electricity at the lowest responsible cost. By responsible...
kinyradio.com

Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Juneau Composts
kinyradio.com

Nevada man rescued off Sheep Mountain in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A hiker was successfully rescued Friday after not returning home from a hike Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that Connor Beckman of Nevada had not returned home Thursday afternoon from a hike up Mount Roberts and Sheep Mountain. According to the...
kinyradio.com

Man dies in fatal Chena Hot Springs house fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers reported the death of a man in Chena Hot Springs after he was found inside a residence that was fully engulfed in a fire Friday morning. On Friday at about 4:15 am, the State Troopers received a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire at 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road. The area is located outside of a fire protection area.
ktoo.org

Ironman athletes: Preparing for Sunday’s triathlon.

Guests: Jamie Bursell, coach for High Cadence Tri Team with team members: Melanie White, Alec Nevalainen, and Charlie Waters. Juneau’s first ever Ironman Triathlon is coming up this Sunday. Hear how athletes are preparing, and what you can expect this Sunday. Spoiler: Coach Jamie says you just might be inspired to train for one yourself!

Comments / 0

Community Policy