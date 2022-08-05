One week before the Alaska Primary election, candidate Shoshana Gungurstein has been exposed as probably a fake candidate, but one who is most certainly on the ballot for U.S. Senate, along with 18 others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Gungurstein’s real name appears to be Shoshana Chagall, a Hollywood actress with a long list of credits in fantasy films.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO