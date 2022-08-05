Read on rewind1077.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind1077.com
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
rewind1077.com
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
rewind1077.com
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
rewind1077.com
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
ithaca.com
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker
Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
Two Fentanyl arrests last week in Binghamton
According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.
ithaca.com
Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault
Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases. Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft. The teen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two-Alarm Fire on Sapbush Road, Chenango Forks
Firefighters from both Broome and Chenango County have been called to a house fire on Sapbush Road in the Town of Barker that was reported at around 3:20 a.m. August 8. Firefighters responding to 101 Sapbush Road between Cloverdale and English Hill Roads in Chenango Forks reported the house was fully involved in flames.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
NewsChannel 36
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
NewsChannel 36
House fire in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Corning man charged with murdering woman in her apartment
One Corning man is in jail after police said he murdered a woman in her apartment, stole her car, and drove across the county early Friday morning, according to Corning Police.
z955.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
Comments / 0