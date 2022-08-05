Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO