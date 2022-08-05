ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

rewind1077.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rewind1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
rewind1077.com

Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July

In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement
rewind1077.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons

On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
ERIN, NY
rewind1077.com

Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault

Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
BROOME COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake

Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy