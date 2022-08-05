Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

Read on rewind1077.com
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Burglary, Drug and Harassment Cases Resolved in Broome Court
The Broome County District Attorney is announcing sentencing for three separate cases in Broome County Court. District Attorney Michael Korchak on Friday, August 5 issued a news release to announce the prison sentences for “gun, drug and domestic violence felons.”. 20-year-old Cory Nedley of Binghamton is expected to be...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
Two Fentanyl arrests last week in Binghamton
According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.
Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events
(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
