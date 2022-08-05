One-of-a-kind Estate of Exceptional Living Spaces in Bloomfield Hills Hits Market for $9.95 Million

Read on luxury-houses.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
dbusiness.com
Sweetgreen Restaurant Opens Tuesday in Birmingham, Two Other Area Locations Planned
Sweetgreen, a self-described mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food, will open in downtown Birmingham on Tuesday. It’s the first Michigan location and 170th location for the restaurant brand. The Birmingham location at 167 N. Old Woodward, just north of Maple Road, will be followed by two additional Michigan restaurants...
deadlinedetroit.com
Little Caesars Arena-area house selling for millions burns down
The blighted house beside Little Caesars Arena was for years on the market for millions and at risk of being condemned by the city amid an ongoing battle over code violations. Overnight, it was reduced to a pile of rubble. 2712 Cass burned down in a 4 a.m. Monday fire...
HometownLife.com
Plans approved to redevelop former Birmingham post office building for retail, residential
Few changes were made to keep the proposed five-story mixed-use development on the western side of downtown Birmingham moving forward toward becoming real. The improvements planned at 320 Martin were first reviewed by the city's planning board earlier this year, with planning board members taking a look at the final site plan for the project at their meeting July 27.
Detroit News
Southfield Center owner defaults on loan
The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $5M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Butcher shop brand returns to Eastern Market after original business closed 17 years ago
DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years. Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.
thevarsitynews.net
16840 E Eleven Mile Rd
HUGE updated 2 bedroom apartment with ample closet - HEAT included - Deposit Waiver program - Nicely appointed 2 bedroom with wall to wall carpet. Features large closets, all appliances , onsite laundry, and storage. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us how to "SKIP" the security deposit.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Blake's South Lyon cider mill plans to continue Erwin traditions with new additions
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Blake's South Lyon cider mill will open later this month where Erwin Orchards was. The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill when Erwin's owners decided to retire. This season is Erwin's 102 year in business. When Blake's opens Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ecurrent.com
Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area
I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Carscoops
Lincoln Commissions 1,000 Timepieces From Shinola To Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary
It’s not just fancy European luxury brands that can partner with watchmakers. Detroit’s very own Lincoln is partnering with Shinola, another famed Motor City brand, to create a limited run of timepieces celebrating its centenary. “As we celebrate 100 years with another iconic brand who is equally committed...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Carousel Acres Petting Farm: Amazing Day of Family Fun
Nestled on the west end of South Lyon is a wonderful little gem of a farm and petting zoo. Carousel Acres Petting Farm known for their mobile petting zoo for parties and events, also has a home base in metro Detroit!. Carousel Acres, South Lyon, MI. This weekend we had...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
Comments / 0