One-of-a-kind Estate of Exceptional Living Spaces in Bloomfield Hills Hits Market for $9.95 Million

DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years. Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO