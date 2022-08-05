Read on www.ktvb.com
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.
Princess Anne's Alleged Hunch About Meghan Markle's Stay With The Queen Seems To Be True
Princess Anne reportedly had a hunch that Meghan Markle would not last long as a royal family member. How? A royal expert revealed that Princess Royal might have predicted it after Prince Harry's wife left a meeting "dumbfounded."
The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring
Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns
Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”He...
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband's UN Speech Carefully Crafted To 'Get Money', Boost Profile For Netflix, Royal Biographer Tom Bower Claims
Prince Harry allegedly has an ulterior motive for his speeches. A royal biographer weighed in on Meghan Markle's husband's speaking gigs and claimed that it was for the money and to boost his profile for his upcoming Netflix projects. Why Does Prince Harry Agree To Make Speeches?. Prince Harry delivered...
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time
Find out what a royal biographer has said about why Prince Harry friends were reportedly unimpressed when they met Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Meghan Markle FORCED Prince Harry to Compare Her to Princess Di, New Book Claims
From the moment that news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship went public, the former actress has endured near-constant scrutiny and criticism from the British tabloid media. The endless nit-picking from both the press and her in-laws has likely taken a tremendous psychological toll on Meghan, but only...
Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC
Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?
His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child
There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
