California State

AOL Corp

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring

Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
California State
California Entertainment
The Independent

Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”He...
CELEBRITIES
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
CELEBRITIES
#British Royal Family#Uk#Buzz60
Elle

Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC

Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
U.K.
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?

His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tatler.com

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child

There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
CELEBRITIES

