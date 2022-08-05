Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

Read on k945.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James Roach
Mudbugs Busy During Offseason
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FC
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid Off
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding Down
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
What Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Shreveport Bossier?
With school back in session all around Shreveport and Bossier, we have to be extra cautious around school zones. We know about traffic headaches around Youree Drive in Shreveport and Airline Drive in Bossier City. But are those two big roads the worst in the area for accidents?. For the...
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary
On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase
Another Shreveport car-jacking leads to a violent high-speed chase in Vernon Parish. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office joined the...
Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation
On August 2nd, 2022, at 12:05 a.m. Shreveport Police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. As officers arrived it was discovered that a female victim was being held inside of the residence against her will. Domestic Violence Detectives...
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel
The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
Weezie is Ready for Her Next Chapter, Could It Be With You?
Sweet Weezie has spent her entire life in the shelter, but she's ready to start her next chapter. Could it be with you?. Meet Weezie today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and spayed. Weezie's adoption fee is $125. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
5 Types of Moms You’ll See During Back to School in Shreveport
It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!
The Top 5 Reasons Why Shreveport Singles Want to Stay Single
An increasing number of singles are opting out of the dating game in Shreveport-Bossier City in order to stay single. Being single myself, I decided to find out why and the simplest way seemed to ask. Groundbreaking, right?. I guess I've always just thought I needed to be a part...
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
Geek’d Con 2022 Panel Schedule
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. Geek'd Con is Shreveport's version of events like San Diego Comic Con or Dallas Fan Expo. It's a huge event...
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
$10K Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bossier Still Unclaimed
If you can find them, check any Mega Millions lottery tickets you might have purchased last week while the jackpot was worth over a whopping billion dollars!. According to the website, localtoday.news, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold last week in Bossier City is worth $10,000 and it has yet to be claimed.
