OUTRAGE! Georgia Hall "disappointed" with BBC's late Women's Open golf coverage

BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
Nick Faldo breaks down in tears as he retires from all golf to live with his new wife on Montana ranch
SIR Nick Faldo broke down in tears as he finished his final CBS Sports broadcast before retirement. The golf legend has hung up his microphone in order to pursue other opportunities - including renovating a farm in Montana with wife Lindsay. Faldo, 65, was in tears as he finished up...
Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test
Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final...
Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Stacey and Rosie Eccles win golds for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
Match Report: Liverpool Vs Blackburn | Women's Friendly
Liverpool Women's team beat Blackburn Rovers Women 3-1 at Prenton Park as they look to build momentum towards the start of the season.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022
The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Diving dreamsAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
