Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. Stay rain gear ready! We are going to see higher chances for scattered showers and storms this week. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. However, not everyone will see rain. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, depending on cloud cover. The more clouds, the lower the temps; however, it will still be quite humid with the tropical airmass in place. And those of us who see rain, will cool down briefly. This evening, rain chances will diminish, but the rain chances start to tick upwards in the overnight and early morning hours. Lows will stay warm and muggy each night this week. In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing becoming a depression or storm this week. It will move westward over the Atlantic through the week. At this time, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. We’ll watch for changes.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO