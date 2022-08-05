Read on www.wlox.com
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze. Soon, the U.S. government will be negotiating discounts from drug makers, like governments in many other high-income countries. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Biloxi leaders are working together with county...
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. Stay rain gear ready! We are going to see higher chances for scattered showers and storms this week. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. However, not everyone will see rain. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, depending on cloud cover. The more clouds, the lower the temps; however, it will still be quite humid with the tropical airmass in place. And those of us who see rain, will cool down briefly. This evening, rain chances will diminish, but the rain chances start to tick upwards in the overnight and early morning hours. Lows will stay warm and muggy each night this week. In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing becoming a depression or storm this week. It will move westward over the Atlantic through the week. At this time, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. We’ll watch for changes.
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in...
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills. Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. Pascagoula church holds...
New Life Disaster Relief seeks assistance in providing relief to Kentucky flooding victims
Happening Sunday: Traffic is down to one lane near Jones Park. Big changes are on the way for the Jones park area in Gulfport. Pass Christian Yacht Club hosts 86th annual Knost Regatta. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The all-women’s sailboat race started on Saturday and ended Sunday afternoon.
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims
LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'. Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
Indiana passes law banning most abortions in first post-Roe
Ukrainian soldiers try to hold front lines as Russia outguns them. The next phase of the war will be won or lost in trenches along many hundreds of miles of front line in eastern Ukraine. Muslim community members react after 4 men killed in NM. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |
