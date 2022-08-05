Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera will face second trial in Argentina

Read on www.golfmagic.com
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Shakira and Piqué have reportedly reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are putting their kids‘ interests first and have reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons Milan and Sasha. As reported by La Vanguardia, the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player agreed to let the minors spend half a month...
World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lo Killed in Brazil At 33
He won eight World Championships in the past 11 years.
Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center earlier Tuesday. Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism. Furukawa said capital punishment was a justified response to continuing heinous and violent crime and scrapping it wasn’t appropriate at this point. Furukawa said Kato had thoroughly prepared to commit the mass killings — “an atrocious act that led to extremely serious consequences and had a major impact on society.”
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia
Brittney Griner fast approaches 200 days in Russian captivity. Arrested on arguably legitimate grounds, the… The post Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia appeared first on Outsider.
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
The Biggest Shotguns of All Time
Imagine lying flat on your stomach rowing a small wooden boat in the dark of night, closing in on a raft of ducks. Mounted to your boat’s stern is a 12-foot long, 150-pound shotgun. You pull a rope tied around a trigger or strike a percussion cap with a hammer to ignite a half-pound charge of black powder that sends thousands of pellets downrange at the resting flock of unsuspecting birds. The heavy recoil sends your boat lurching backward across the water. Dozens of dead ducks float belly up once the smoke clears. This was the daily life of an early 20th century American market hunter. Also known as watermen, the hunters used these massive shotguns, known as punt guns—a large gun attached to a boat called a punt—to kill ducks that were then sent by train to restaurants in major cities across the U.S.
