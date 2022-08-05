Adventureland is Teasing a New Ride for 2023 [WATCH]

Read on koel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beautiful Iowa Home Features Amazing Lakeside View [GALLERY]
What is the view like when you look out a window in your home? I'll be honest with you, mine could be better. Nothing against the homes of my neighbors but I'd trade their houses in for a view of a peaceful stream or a forest of trees any day. Even if your home does have a decent view, I doubt it can beat the view of a home now up for sale that has to have one of the best views in all of Iowa.
Iowa Man Discovers Bird Native to Asia in Tree Outside His Home
There are a few animals we're used to seeing on a daily basis here in Iowa. Squirrels, robins, sparrows, rabbits, the occasional deer, and maybe even snakes, foxes, or a coyote depending on where you live. It's not every day that you step out into your front lawn and see...
Which Iowa State Fair Concerts are Selling the Best [LIST]
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just days away and among the wide array of attractions that are part of the 11-day fair are 11 concerts. As with anything, some of the tickets are hotter than others. Here's a look at this year's shows... from the lowest-selling to the hottest tickets there are.
Nevada Man Arrested in Iowa for Child Endangerment
A Nevada man has been detained by authorities in Iowa after leading police on an overnight chase while in possession of drugs and with kids in his vehicle. KCCI reports that the man was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa after leading police on an overnight police chase through multiple cities in the Hawkeye state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
Des Moines Weather Channel Flashes Racial Slur During Broadcast
The Weather Channel has issued an apology after making a huge mistake on one of their Iowa stations. On July 22nd, a journalist reported about an incident involving the Weather Channel's Des Moines broadcast. During the segment "Locals on the 8s" a strange sight flashed across the screen. During the...
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawks Land Another Major 2023 Recruit, Brother of Current Player
Payton Sandfort came into Iowa as a freshman and contributed right away for the Hawkeyes during the 2021-2022 season. The Waukee, Iowa native averaged five points and 1.9 rebounds over 10.8 minutes a game in his 34 games played this year. He played a key role in the Big Ten...
Iowa Woman Receives Big Money for Wrongful Jailing
An Iowa woman has received a payout from a central Iowa county after being in jail for several weeks, nearly half of that time after her alibi was allegedly confirmed. According to The Messenger, Jennifer Pritchard of Fort Dodge was arrested on September 28, 2019. She was charged with driving a vehicle from which her boyfriend Jacob Adams had been accused of firing shots on September 19.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0