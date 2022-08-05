The wheels on the bus could soon carry kids to school with less pollution

Read on www.wpr.org
Related
wpr.org
Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says
Wisconsin Farmers Union leader urges stabilizing markets to reduce bankruptcies. Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as...
wpr.org
'It's important to give back': Organizations are creating habitats to support endangered monarch population
For many Wisconsinites, monarchs are a symbol of summer. But this year, residents have said the butterflies and caterpillars have been harder to spot. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, added the migrating monarch butterfly to its list of endangered species on July 21, solidifying why people have reported seeing fewer monarch caterpillars on milkweed.
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
wpr.org
Wisconsin secretary of state primary focuses on elections, electability
2 Democrats and 3 Republicans are running for secretary of state, which has few responsibilities in Wisconsin. Races for secretary of state have taken on added significance around the country this year as some Republican candidates have pledged wholesale changes to the way elections are run in their states. It’s...
Comments / 0