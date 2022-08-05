The wheels on the bus could soon carry kids to school with less pollution

For many Wisconsinites, monarchs are a symbol of summer. But this year, residents have said the butterflies and caterpillars have been harder to spot. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, added the migrating monarch butterfly to its list of endangered species on July 21, solidifying why people have reported seeing fewer monarch caterpillars on milkweed.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO