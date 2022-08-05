ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday

By Greg Atoms
 3 days ago
Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel

The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
SHREVEPORT, LA
