Pike County, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding

Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Wsaz
lakercountry.com

Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today

In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Education
Politics
wymt.com

Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

