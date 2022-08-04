Read on www.wymt.com
Massive effort underway to repair roads and bridges destroyed by EKY flood
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that 27 state and county bridges are still impassible after July's flood.
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd, Knott, Owsley, Pike Counties Eligible for Additional FEMA Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson,...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods
Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
Knott County opens new Disaster Recovery Center
The Knott County Disaster Recovery Center becomes the second one in Kentucky, joining the recovery center located at Oneida Elementary School in Clay County.
wkyufm.org
Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding
Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
foxlexington.com
UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
wymt.com
CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
lakercountry.com
Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today
In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
wymt.com
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
OH-TF1 to remain in Kentucky due to more potential flooding
OH-TF1 completed their search and rescue missions in the area of Breathitt County and have moved into a staging position near Lexington. With rain in the forecast, the team is prepared to respond if necessary.
wchstv.com
Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
wymt.com
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
wymt.com
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen. Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA. Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
