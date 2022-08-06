ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mont Blanc climbers asked for €15,000 rescue or funeral deposit

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 2 days ago

Moutaineers trecking up the summit of Mont Blanc in France will have to fork out €15,000 (£12,600) to cover costs for their own rescue missions if they get stranded or die.

The perilous Goûter route from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains takes climbers to the top of the highest peak in western Europe.

Daring expeditioners would have to pull together €10,000 to cover the cost of a rescue, and €5,000 for a funeral in case they die during the hike.

Jean-Marc Peillex, mayor of the town, brought in the fee after many hikers ignored warnings to avoid the route following heavy rockfall in mid-July.

It is thought that the extreme heatwaves across Europe this summer caused the dry conditions on the mountain , leading to a significant amount of rockfall.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Peillex said several “pseudo-mountaineers” had ignored warnings.

He referred to five Romanian climbers who tried to climb the mountain “wearing shorts, trainers and straw hats” but were turned back by moutain police.

He wrote: “People want to climb with death in their backpacks,” he added. “So let’s anticipate the cost of having to rescue them, and for their burial, because it’s unacceptable that French taxpayers should foot the bill.”

More than 100 people have died on the route in the past 20 years, as reported by The Guardian.

A climber died because of loose rock as recently as 22 June, according to ExplorersWeb .

Despite this, the hefty deposit has been criticised by Roberto Rota, mayor of Italian ski resort town Courmayeur, which also has a path to the Mont Blanc peak.

He confirmed that he would not be imposing any fees, saying “the mountain is not a property”.

Speaking to the Corriere della Sera, he said: “We, as administrators, can limit ourselves to reporting sub-optimal routes’ conditions, but asking for a deposit to climb to the top is surreal.”

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climbers#Europe#Saint Gervais Les Bains#Romanian#French#Guardian#Explorersweb
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

