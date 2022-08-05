ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart confident the Georgia football team is more hungry than complacent

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has spent the last couple of media appearances stressing his current team is more hungry than complacent. It’s become a bit at this point.

The Bulldogs are coming off a championship season, the school’s first since 1980. One could understand the thought that this team might be a little hungover from last year’s success. With Alabama being the overwhelming title favorite to start the season, there isn’t the same pressure on Georgia to win the national championship this season.

At least, that is the outside thinking. Those inside the Georgia football facility are just as eager to win it again this year.

“I knew the work that it took for us last year, we are going to have to put the same amount of work in this year to get back to where we want to be,” senior safety Chris Smith said. “It’s not going to be handed to us. Coach Smart does a great job of preaching not staying complacent, not being complacent.”

