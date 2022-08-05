John Steiner dead – Caligula actor killed in car crash aged 81

Read on celebsbar.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl
A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
Girl, 5, Dies From Snake Bite at Property Where 40 Serpents Were Being Kept
Unsettled villagers watched as dozens of snakes were removed from a property in Bihar, India.
6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake while on a family bike ride in Colorado
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands
A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
U.S. Navy officer facing 3 years in jail for deadly car crash in Japan
Tokyo — The family of a U.S. Navy officer sentenced to three years in prison in Japan for a deadly car crash is shattered. For months, they'd hoped a judge at an appeals court would suspend Lt. Ridge Alkonis' three year sentence for what they insist was an innocent accident.
A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?
It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
‘Verge of death’: Man and his 14-year-old dog rescued after 6 days in the desert
Mario Castro and his 14-year-old dog are lucky to be alive after being stranded for six days in the desert. The Arizona resident, 54, hit the road earlier this month to visit his mom in El Paso, Texas, according to NBC affiliate KPNX in Arizona. But the journey soon went awry.
Video shows moment dog with its mouth taped is rescued from hot car while owner was in casino
Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3.20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked
A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling During Hike at Colorado’s Garden of the Gods
A 10-year-old girl has died after she plummeted to her death while hiking a popular Colorado trail. According to reports from The Sun, she fell over 100 feet on Friday while visiting the Garden of the Gods. She was on the trail in the Shawnee National Forest with her family.
Man attending last rites of brother who died of snakebite also bitten by snake
In a bizarre turn of events, a man who had come home to attend the funeral of his brother who had succumbed to a snakebite, also died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.Police said that a 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India to attend the last rites of his elder brother, Arvind Mishra.Arvind Mishra, 38, had died of snakebite, senior police official Raman Singh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.On Thursday, the younger brother lost his life after a...
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
