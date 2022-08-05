ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Steiner dead – Caligula actor killed in car crash aged 81

 3 days ago
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?

It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows moment dog with its mouth taped is rescued from hot car while owner was in casino

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal  — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3.20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108...
The Independent

Swimmer savaged by 700lb bull shark relives horror moment he was attacked

A diver who had part of his arm and leg torn off by a 700lb bull shark has relived the horror of the moment he was attacked.Paul De Gelder, 45, was left choking on his own blood as the predator sank its 350 razor-like teeth into him in Sydney Harbour in February 2009.The former paratrooper, from Melbourne, had become a bomb disposal diver with the Australian Navy and was taking part in a routine military exercise when he was attacked.Recalling the moment - which he says he “dreaded all his life” while growing up in Australia - he told the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man attending last rites of brother who died of snakebite also bitten by snake

In a bizarre turn of events, a man who had come home to attend the funeral of his brother who had succumbed to a snakebite, also died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.Police said that a 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India to attend the last rites of his elder brother, Arvind Mishra.Arvind Mishra, 38, had died of snakebite, senior police official Raman Singh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.On Thursday, the younger brother lost his life after a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

