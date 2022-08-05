CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Google, Microsoft , IBM: Long Term Growth Story
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Google,
U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following is a discussion of our historical consolidated financial condition and results of operations, and should be read in conjunction with (i) our historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes thereto included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; (ii) our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and other information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. ("2021 Form 10-K"). Unless the context...
ROOT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and the discussion under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our Unaudited Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this. Form 10-Q, as well as with the Consolidated Financial Statements and related. footnotes under Part II. Item 8...
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it will redeem all of the. outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 744320AL6 / US744320AL68) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on. Sept. 15, 2022. at a...
Truist Insurance Holdings enhances client offerings with acquisition of BenefitMall from Carlyle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BenefitMall. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, from funds managed by...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On August 8, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
2Q22 Investor Update
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. TRANSFORMING TO BECOME A HIGHER GROWTH, LESS MARKET SENSITIVE, MORE NIMBLE BUSINESS. 14%. 10%. 7%. Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2021 after-tax adjusted operating...
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. In this presentation, we have included statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "could," and "may," or the negative of those expressions or verbs, identify forward-looking statements. We caution readers that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, which may by their nature be inherently uncertain and some of which may be outside our control. These statements may relate to plans and objectives with respect to the future, among other things which may change. We are alerting you to the possibility that our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the expected objectives or anticipated results that may be suggested, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors"
Progressive Announces Quarterly Common and Preferred Share Dividends
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 5, 2022. , to shareholders of record at the close of business on. In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of. $26.875. per...
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : AXA, Travelers, Chubb, AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- Latest added Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Chubb (
Niche Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Liberty Mutual Group, Allstate, Admiral Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
Shreyans Jain and Richard Chang Join MGIC; Officer Promotions Announced
MILWAUKEE , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation. joined the company and announced the promotions of Danny García-Vélez to Group Vice President – Head of Regional Sales & Marketing and. Leslie Schunk. to Vice President – Securities Law Counsel. Mr. Jain. joins MGIC...
Patent Application Titled “Selectively Redeemable Bundled Healthcare Services With Discreet Payment Distribution” Published Online (USPTO 20220230218): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services...
Sen. Brown Continues Push on Private Equity Firms Involvement in Insurance Industry
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. , Housing, and Urban Affairs, sent two letters asking for the continuing consideration of private equity's growing role in the insurance industry. In follow-up letters to. Steven Seitz. , Director of the...
NFP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL ON AUGUST 11, 2022
NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, will post its second quarter 2022 earnings results the evening of. August 10, 2022. , to a password-protected website hosted by www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a...
