Fried, Crist using abortion rights, insurance costs to battle for voters

Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. , a Miami -based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by. policyholders who will now be directed to the state's industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing policies...
Florida homeowners insurance crisis 'spiraling downhill'
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) "Most Florida homeowners do have their insurance coverage with these smaller, regional carriers. When you add that up, it's going to have significant impact." Mark Friedlander. , spokesperson for the. Insurance Information Institute. A crumbling. Florida. homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize...
Louisiana insurers have paid $13.1 billion on Ida claims
Louisiana insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on Hurricane Ida claims through June 30, 2022, the state's department of insurance announced this week. Policyholders have filed 460,709 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of the end of June, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Jefferson Parish reported the highest number of…
Ahoy! Brings Specialized Tech-Driven Insurance to New York Boaters
Digital insurance start-up continues to expand coverage across the US, providing recreational boaters with tailored policies and technology for their specific needs. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. New York. who can now take advantage of policies that are...
CARS・
Illinois consumers sue health insurer Centene, saying they couldn’t find in-network doctors [Chicago Tribune]
Consumers in Illinois and other states are suing health insurance giant Centene and its. , alleging the insurers defrauded them by overcharging them for plans that didn’t deliver the benefits they promised. Six consumers, including two in. Illinois. , are seeking class-action status for the lawsuit, which was filed...
North Carolina woman convicted in $34 million health care fraud scheme
A federal jury convicted a North Carolina woman last Thursday for her role in a scheme to defraud several private health insurers by submitting over $34 million in false and fraudulent claims for physical therapy services that were never actually provided. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial,...
Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida waiting for $3.3 billion
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through. June 30. , according to data released by the. Louisiana Department of Insurance. this week. Insurance Commissioner. Jim Donelon. on...
New NJ laws hike liability insurance required for car owners and landlords
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Insurance costs will likely rise for car owners, landlords, and business owners under several bills Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The bills' sponsors say they are meant to protect motorists, renters, and others from the potentially catastrophic costs of accidents. But critics -...
CSAA Took Advantage of Pandemic, Overcharged Policyholders by at Least $150 Million for Auto Insurance, Policyholder Lawsuit Says
Insurance Company Reaped 665% Increase in Profits from 2019 to 2020. affiliate – overcharged its customers by at least. for auto insurance during the pandemic, and they're going to court to get their money back, said Consumer Watchdog today. A lawsuit filed in. Alameda County Superior Court. on behalf...
