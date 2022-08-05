ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

InsuranceNewsNet

Ahoy! Brings Specialized Tech-Driven Insurance to New York Boaters

Digital insurance start-up continues to expand coverage across the US, providing recreational boaters with tailored policies and technology for their specific needs. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. New York. who can now take advantage of policies that are...
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana insurers have paid $13.1 billion on Ida claims

Louisiana insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on Hurricane Ida claims through June 30, 2022, the state's department of insurance announced this week. Policyholders have filed 460,709 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of the end of June, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Jefferson Parish reported the highest number of…
InsuranceNewsNet

Catalytic converter thefts soar

PHOENIX — Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they are valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media company covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

