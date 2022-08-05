Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Related
Illinois consumers sue health insurer Centene, saying they couldn’t find in-network doctors [Chicago Tribune]
Consumers in Illinois and other states are suing health insurance giant Centene and its. , alleging the insurers defrauded them by overcharging them for plans that didn’t deliver the benefits they promised. Six consumers, including two in. Illinois. , are seeking class-action status for the lawsuit, which was filed...
New NJ laws hike liability insurance required for car owners and landlords
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Insurance costs will likely rise for car owners, landlords, and business owners under several bills Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The bills' sponsors say they are meant to protect motorists, renters, and others from the potentially catastrophic costs of accidents. But critics -...
Ahoy! Brings Specialized Tech-Driven Insurance to New York Boaters
Digital insurance start-up continues to expand coverage across the US, providing recreational boaters with tailored policies and technology for their specific needs. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. New York. who can now take advantage of policies that are...
CARS・
Louisiana insurers have paid $13.1 billion on Ida claims
Louisiana insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on Hurricane Ida claims through June 30, 2022, the state's department of insurance announced this week. Policyholders have filed 460,709 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of the end of June, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Jefferson Parish reported the highest number of…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hearing for proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the. Legislative Office Building. on. Capitol...
Betterview Announces Engagement with NFPA to Provide Property and Community-Level Wildfire Insights
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview is pleased to announce a new relationship with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), a non-profit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards, focused on helping insurers in.
CSAA Took Advantage of Pandemic, Overcharged Policyholders by at Least $150 Million for Auto Insurance, Policyholder Lawsuit Says
Insurance Company Reaped 665% Increase in Profits from 2019 to 2020. affiliate – overcharged its customers by at least. for auto insurance during the pandemic, and they're going to court to get their money back, said Consumer Watchdog today. A lawsuit filed in. Alameda County Superior Court. on behalf...
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. , a Miami -based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by. policyholders who will now be directed to the state's industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing policies...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Carolina woman convicted in $34 million health care fraud scheme
A federal jury convicted a North Carolina woman last Thursday for her role in a scheme to defraud several private health insurers by submitting over $34 million in false and fraudulent claims for physical therapy services that were never actually provided. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial,...
Catalytic converter thefts soar
PHOENIX — Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they are valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
857
Followers
25K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0