White House summons Chinese ambassador as crisis escalates

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
RELATED PEOPLE
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in the Bay Area
The captain with top secret clearance vanished into thin air.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war.Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded as Russia found ways to evade the ban. They've rebranded their work to disguise it. They've shifted some propaganda duties to diplomats. And they've cut and pasted much of the content on new websites — ones that until now had no obvious ties to Russia.NewsGuard, a New York-based firm that studies and tracks online misinformation, has now...
Ex-Philippine leader and democracy defender Ramos is buried
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died July 31 at age 94 from COVID-19 complications at the Makati Medical Center in the capital region, his family said. He also suffered from a heart condition and dementia and had been in and out of hospital in recent years, former aides said. An urn containing the ashes of the U.S.-trained general, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was placed in a flag-draped coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers amid somber music. His cremated remains were placed in his grave after a funeral procession led by honor guards and his family, which was showered with flower petals from two helicopters. The ceremony, which was broadcast live nationwide by state-run and major TV networks, was attended by newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and was capped by a 21-gun salute.
Kenyans are casting their ballots for a new leader in a fiercely-contested race that's too close to call
Kenyans are heading to the polls Tuesday in crucial elections as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to hand over power to a new leader. it is a tight race and some analysts say it could lead to a run-off for the first time in Kenya's history.
China’s New Fashion Icon, Dita’s Latest Store, Meshki Parties in L.A.
WINNING SISTER: Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.”. Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost
MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
Comments / 0