PIRATES WALK IT OFF AGAINST BREWERS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT DAY, CLINCH SWEEP

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven dominant innings, Ketel Marte had a crucial two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Monday night. Gallen (7-2) gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The seven innings matched a career high he’s reached 13 times in the big leagues. He threw just 89 pitches but manager Torey Lovullo opted to bring in lefty Joe Mantiply for the eighth. The decision worked. Mantiply retired the Pirates in order in the eighth and Ian Kennedy handled the ninth for his seventh save. The D-backs scratched out a 1-0 lead in the sixth with some small ball. Geraldo Perdomo reached on an error by Pittsburgh third baseman Michael Chavis before stealing second base. Josh Rojas followed with a bunt single, putting runners at first and third with no outs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO