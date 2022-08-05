ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PIRATES WALK IT OFF AGAINST BREWERS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT DAY, CLINCH SWEEP

By Hometown4
u92radio.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.u92radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gallen's pitching, Marte's hit lift D-backs over Pirates 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven dominant innings, Ketel Marte had a crucial two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Monday night. Gallen (7-2) gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. The seven innings matched a career high he’s reached 13 times in the big leagues. He threw just 89 pitches but manager Torey Lovullo opted to bring in lefty Joe Mantiply for the eighth. The decision worked. Mantiply retired the Pirates in order in the eighth and Ian Kennedy handled the ninth for his seventh save. The D-backs scratched out a 1-0 lead in the sixth with some small ball. Geraldo Perdomo reached on an error by Pittsburgh third baseman Michael Chavis before stealing second base. Josh Rojas followed with a bunt single, putting runners at first and third with no outs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Suarez strikes out 8, outduels Irvin as Angels edge A's 1-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez struck out eight over seven superb innings to outpitch fellow lefty Cole Irvin, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Monday night. Luis Rengifo homered in the first inning and it held up to provide Suarez with the only run he needed. Suarez (4-4) gave up two hits while earning his second straight win against the A’s. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings. Aaron Loup pitched the eighth and Ryan Tepera finished for his second save to close out the two-hit shutout in just 2 hours, 14 minutes.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy