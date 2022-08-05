Read on www.u92radio.com
BUCS LOSE AGAIN IN BALTIMORE
The Pirates lost their second straight game on their trip to Baltimore, 6-3. Greg Brown reports. Altoona was swept by Akron in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 4-2. The Curve finish their six-game series with the RubberDucks tonight at 6:00 p.m. RHP Aaron Shortridge will get the start for Altoona, with Akron sending RHP Tanner Bibee to the mound.
The Medical Minute: Pickleball’s Popularity Surges, Health Benefits Abound
HERSHEY, Pa. — It’s just after 8:00 a.m. at the University Fitness Center on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, and a familiar thock-thock-thock sound is coming from the basketball court. It’s pickleball time, and already a handful of players have started on the...
CHARLES E. “DUCKIE” LANTZ, 64
Charles E. “Duckie” Lantz, 64, of Commodore, died Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Monday, August 8th, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin Street. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
DONALD EDWARD BARNHART, 83
Donald Edward Barnhart, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Clyde E. and Verna (Hubert) Barnhart, he was born March 12, 1939 in Livermore, Derry Twp., PA. Mr. Barnhart was a member of...
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County PA
Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.
Johnstown native heads to the Caribbean to become a teacher
Emma Boyer recently graduated from Geneva college with a degree in education and hopes to bring her passion for teaching and missionary work to the Bahamas. She is leaving next week to become a 5th grade teacher at the Agape Christian School as well as a missionary with the Caribbean Youth Network.
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
INDIANA COMMUNITY GARDEN TO CELEBRATE 10TH ANNIVERSARY TODAY
The Indiana Community Garden celebrates its 10th anniversary today with a festival to be held throughout the day. The garden in Mack Park will celebrate the occasion with a party starting at 1:00 PM. What started out as a small garden with community plots has grown into an area with several trees, a patio, a pollinator meadow and other areas that has served the community over the last 10 years. Marie Olson with the Community Garden said it started with her trying to find a way to volunteer after completing a master gardening class.
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
Irvona bridge renamed to honor local soldier
An Irvona bridge was dedicated Saturday to honor a local soldier.
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania
A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
