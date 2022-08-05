Albany Man Pleads Guilty in Connection With Morton Avenue Shooting

Read on wgy.iheart.com
Albany man accused of stabbing roommate
An Albany man is accused of stabbing his roommate in the abdomen. Police say it happened in their apartment in the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road, late Sunday morning. Harvey Forrest is charged with assault and weapons possession. He was sent to the Albany County Jail. The 40-year-old...
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation
Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
Man hospitalized in critical condition, roommate accused of stabbing him
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 49-year-old Albany man, accused of stabbing his roommate, leaving him in critical condition. Police say officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for a report of a stabbing. There, according to police, officers located a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen.
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday
The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured
Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home
PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Pittsfield police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Police said the suspect was unarmed.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Wanted woman allegedly found with 17 grams of cocaine
A woman, wanted on a bench warrant for drug possession, was arrested on Saturday in Queensbury, this time with 17 grams of cocaine on her, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating house fire in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in Stony Creek. Police said the homeowners were not home at the time.
Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Female remains found in Morris
Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
