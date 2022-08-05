ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Man Pleads Guilty in Connection With Morton Avenue Shooting

 3 days ago
WNYT

Albany man accused of stabbing roommate

An Albany man is accused of stabbing his roommate in the abdomen. Police say it happened in their apartment in the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road, late Sunday morning. Harvey Forrest is charged with assault and weapons possession. He was sent to the Albany County Jail. The 40-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed Roommate During Altercation In Albany, Police Say

A 40-year-old Capital District man is hospitalized with serious injuries after police said he was stabbed by his roommate. Albany Police officers were called at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a stabbing near Second and Alden avenues. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from serious injuries...
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
WRGB

Man hospitalized in critical condition, roommate accused of stabbing him

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 49-year-old Albany man, accused of stabbing his roommate, leaving him in critical condition. Police say officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for a report of a stabbing. There, according to police, officers located a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen.
ALBANY, NY
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday

The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
iheart.com

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
abc27 News

Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
COLONIE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Female remains found in Morris

Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The D.A. says it appears the remains have been...
MORRIS, NY
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

