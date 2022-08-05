ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

By Wisconsin Examiner
milwaukeeindependent.com
 3 days ago
Detroit News

Trump's pick for Wisconsin governor won't weigh in on 2020 results

Waukesha, Wis. - Beckoned to the stage by former president Donald Trump just days before Wisconsin's primary for governor, Tim Michels touched on an issue important to many Republican voters in this battleground state. "I'm telling you, we are going to have election integrity here in Wisconsin," the construction executive...
wxpr.org

Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday

Tuesday is the Primary Election in Wisconsin. Voters will choose party candidates for several major races. In the Republican primary for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthum are the top candidates. The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November. In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Mandela...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?

Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”

The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Why the Sikh Temple massacre remains an inconvenient example of Milwaukee’s caring and complicity

For my parents generation, I remember the TV news would always ask people where they were when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. For my generation, in the early years of the new millennium, the question TV news asked was where were we on September 11 when the towers fell. Yet in the decade since the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin massacre, I have never seen anyone asked where they were on August 5, 2012.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
