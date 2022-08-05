George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

Read on www.milwaukeeindependent.com
Detroit News
Trump's pick for Wisconsin governor won't weigh in on 2020 results
Waukesha, Wis. - Beckoned to the stage by former president Donald Trump just days before Wisconsin's primary for governor, Tim Michels touched on an issue important to many Republican voters in this battleground state. "I'm telling you, we are going to have election integrity here in Wisconsin," the construction executive...
Rebecca Kleefisch downplays Donald Trump endorsement on final swing
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Spent Months Investigating The 2020 Election. These Candidates Still Believe It Was Fraudulent.
In another episode of Election Deniers On The Ballot, reporter Kaleigh Rogers explores the candidates running in Wisconsin’s Republican primary elections who believe the 2020 election with stolen from former President Donald Trump. Transcript. KALEIGH ROGERS: Just hours before a mob of rioters smashed their way into the Capitol...
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories from people who ate the gelatinous orange substance. Today, federal food programs no longer rely on surplus dairy products to feed food-insecure Americans....
Did You Know the Longest Road in America Runs Right Through Illinois?
Today I learned if you live in Illinois, and if you travel for work or play, there's a very good chance you've been on the longest road in America. Well, it starts in Massachusetts and ends in Wyoming measuring a whopping 3,365 miles according to the Department of Transportation via 24/7 Tempo.
wkar.org
Sarah Lehr reflects on politics and adapting to radio as she prepares for new role in Wisconsin
WKAR’s politics and civics reporter Sarah Lehr is leaving the station. Sarah came to WKAR from the Lansing State Journal, where she was the city watchdog reporter. She’s moving to Madison where she’ll be a state government reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio. Her work was featured nationally...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday
Tuesday is the Primary Election in Wisconsin. Voters will choose party candidates for several major races. In the Republican primary for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthum are the top candidates. The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November. In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Mandela...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
isthmus.com
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
milwaukeeindependent.com
RNC 2024: Republican Party officially selects Milwaukee as host city for its National Convention
Milwaukee will officially be the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention, playing host to an event that could bring 50,000 visitors and millions of dollars to the city. It is a move by Republicans to try and take back Wisconsin after Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Republican Donald...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”
The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Why the Sikh Temple massacre remains an inconvenient example of Milwaukee’s caring and complicity
For my parents generation, I remember the TV news would always ask people where they were when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. For my generation, in the early years of the new millennium, the question TV news asked was where were we on September 11 when the towers fell. Yet in the decade since the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin massacre, I have never seen anyone asked where they were on August 5, 2012.
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
WISN
Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
