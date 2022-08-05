George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

For my parents generation, I remember the TV news would always ask people where they were when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. For my generation, in the early years of the new millennium, the question TV news asked was where were we on September 11 when the towers fell. Yet in the decade since the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin massacre, I have never seen anyone asked where they were on August 5, 2012.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO