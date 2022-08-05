ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience...
WILMINGTON, NC
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
City
Wallace, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
WILMINGTON, NC
Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
BURGAW, NC
Man charged with murder in April shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
Person arrested and charged with opium trafficking after traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person for opium trafficking after a vehicle stop. Per the BCSO, members of the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop and “developed probably cause” to search the vehicle. In the search they found marijuana and an “amount of opiates.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

