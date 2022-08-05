India seeks antitrust scrutiny of global M&A deals

Read on biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage
Qantas is seeking 100 managers from its head office to work at Sydney and Melbourne airports. They must be able haul suitcases that weigh as much as 32kg, its COO said. The post Qantas Execs Asked to Help Baggage Teams Amid Shortage – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss
SoftBank recorded a $17.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund unit on Monday for the April-June quarter. Founder Masayoshi Son is due to talk later on Monday. The post SoftBank’s Vision Fund Posts $23bn Quarterly Loss appeared first on Asia Financial.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says One Leading Ethereum Rival Is the Most Underrated Crypto Asset
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that he’s identified the most underrated crypto asset. In a new interview with Fortune, crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says that Solana (SOL) is the most overlooked digital asset despite its recent struggles. “Most underrated token right now… I think the answer in some sense is Solana,” he says.
Bridgewater pushes back against Chinese 'All Weather' copycats
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's huge popularity in China has spawned home-grown challengers. The Connecticut-based hedge fund giant he founded, Bridgewater Associates, is pushing back. In recent months, Bridgewater registered in China several "All Weather" trademarks in English and Chinese. "We'll continue to enforce our rights and protect our IP," says Bridgewater China's portfolio manager.
Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy
Jack Ma became a recognisable leadership figure in China. He criticised China’s regulatory system, a move perceived as an assault on the Chinese state. “Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world,” he told a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can coexist with...
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Expert weighs in on how Kremlin's bank account is doing
MILAN, Italy – The editor of one of Russia’s most respected independent economic journals grudgingly concedes Team Putin is riding the sanction storm well. "We’ve had some figures for the first half of 2022 released, and the overall feeling is much more optimistic than it was in March or April," Peter Mironenko of "The Bell" tells Fox News.
