US companies are hoarding more and more cash overseas

Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem
Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn
French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
How the Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower drug costs
48 million Americans get prescription drugs through Medicare Part D, but Medicare has had no ability to negotiate prices. A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act would change that in some cases. The bill would also cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients. Stacy Dusetzina from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss.
Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production.
Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NYXH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Enabling an Indigenous voice to parliament will make Australia more credible in the world’s eyes
The first sitting of the new federal parliament convened against the backdrop of a world in turmoil, reinforcing both the limitations and possibilities of an Albanese government. As Labor took charge, China was firing missiles off Taiwan while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was putting pressure on a global economy already...
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
Biden 'concerned' as China extends military drills around Taiwan
TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Baidu's robotaxis don't need any human staff in these parts of China
Baidu is the first Chinese operator to obtain permits for robotaxi rides with no human driver or staff member inside the vehicles. The initial scale of the permits is small: 10 robotaxis divided between two suburban areas of Wuhan and Chongqing, two major Chinese cities. In the U.S., Alphabet's Waymo and GM's subsidiary Cruise can already run public robotaxis.
Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy
Jack Ma became a recognisable leadership figure in China. He criticised China’s regulatory system, a move perceived as an assault on the Chinese state. “Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world,” he told a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can coexist with...
Credit-card debt is soaring
Recession fears and price pressures haven't tamed Americans' urge to splurge. Driving the news: Credit-card balances are defying the gravitational pull of stubborn inflation and slower growth. They account for about $890 billion of Americans' staggering $16 trillion in household debt. What's happening: Spending on experiences, like travel and entertainment,...
From Mississippi to Kentucky, these are the 7 states with the least credit card debt
The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states. With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt.
Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You
If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
The tax provisions of the new climate and taxes bill
I can’t quite bring myself to call it the Inflation Reduction Act. One thing I have learned from experience is how hard it is to judge such bills upfront. For instance, I just learned that the electric vehicle tax credits do not currently apply to any electric vehicle whatsoever, nor will they obviously apply to […]
