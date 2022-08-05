ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US companies are hoarding more and more cash overseas

biztoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on biztoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoarding#U S Companies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
biztoc.com

BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business to Macquarie for €2.4bn

French utility group agrees sale to Australian private equity group to resolve CMA’s competition concerns. French utility group Veolia has agreed to sell the UK waste business of Suez to the Australian private equity group Macquarie for €2.4bn (£2bn) to resolve competition concerns. Veolia, which agreed a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
biztoc.com

How the Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower drug costs

48 million Americans get prescription drugs through Medicare Part D, but Medicare has had no ability to negotiate prices. A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act would change that in some cases. The bill would also cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients. Stacy Dusetzina from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Baidu's robotaxis don't need any human staff in these parts of China

Baidu is the first Chinese operator to obtain permits for robotaxi rides with no human driver or staff member inside the vehicles. The initial scale of the permits is small: 10 robotaxis divided between two suburban areas of Wuhan and Chongqing, two major Chinese cities. In the U.S., Alphabet's Waymo and GM's subsidiary Cruise can already run public robotaxis.
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

Jack Ma became a recognisable leadership figure in China. He criticised China’s regulatory system, a move perceived as an assault on the Chinese state. “Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world,” he told a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can coexist with...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Credit-card debt is soaring

Recession fears and price pressures haven't tamed Americans' urge to splurge. Driving the news: Credit-card balances are defying the gravitational pull of stubborn inflation and slower growth. They account for about $890 billion of Americans' staggering $16 trillion in household debt. What's happening: Spending on experiences, like travel and entertainment,...
CREDITS & LOANS
biztoc.com

Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You

If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

The tax provisions of the new climate and taxes bill

I can’t quite bring myself to call it the Inflation Reduction Act. One thing I have learned from experience is how hard it is to judge such bills upfront. For instance, I just learned that the electric vehicle tax credits do not currently apply to any electric vehicle whatsoever, nor will they obviously apply to […]
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy