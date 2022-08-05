Is the U.S. in a recession? The committee that decides is looking at all the data

Read on biztoc.com
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans
After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war.Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded as Russia found ways to evade the ban. They've rebranded their work to disguise it. They've shifted some propaganda duties to diplomats. And they've cut and pasted much of the content on new websites — ones that until now had no obvious ties to Russia.NewsGuard, a New York-based firm that studies and tracks online misinformation, has now...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Moscow suspends US inspections of nuclear arsenal; Ukraine reports intense shelling in Donbas
Ukraine says it arrested Russian intelligence agents planning to carry out three murders; Russia says sanctions mean it won’t restart arms inspection program
Ex-Philippine leader and democracy defender Ramos is buried
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died July 31 at age 94 from COVID-19 complications at the Makati Medical Center in the capital region, his family said. He also suffered from a heart condition and dementia and had been in and out of hospital in recent years, former aides said. An urn containing the ashes of the U.S.-trained general, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was placed in a flag-draped coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers amid somber music. His cremated remains were placed in his grave after a funeral procession led by honor guards and his family, which was showered with flower petals from two helicopters. The ceremony, which was broadcast live nationwide by state-run and major TV networks, was attended by newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and was capped by a 21-gun salute.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy
Jack Ma became a recognisable leadership figure in China. He criticised China’s regulatory system, a move perceived as an assault on the Chinese state. “Without risk, no innovation can happen in this world,” he told a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can coexist with...
From Mississippi to Kentucky, these are the 7 states with the least credit card debt
The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states. With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt.
The tax provisions of the new climate and taxes bill
I can’t quite bring myself to call it the Inflation Reduction Act. One thing I have learned from experience is how hard it is to judge such bills upfront. For instance, I just learned that the electric vehicle tax credits do not currently apply to any electric vehicle whatsoever, nor will they obviously apply to […]
Expert weighs in on how Kremlin's bank account is doing
MILAN, Italy – The editor of one of Russia’s most respected independent economic journals grudgingly concedes Team Putin is riding the sanction storm well. "We’ve had some figures for the first half of 2022 released, and the overall feeling is much more optimistic than it was in March or April," Peter Mironenko of "The Bell" tells Fox News.
