How Anker found billions in batteries and chargers

Walmart is facing inflation, overstock, and overstaffing
Walmart laid off around 200 corporate employees. The retail giant is pivoting to deal with declining profits and an uncertain economic climate. The company has repeatedly sounded the alarm about inflation and economic uncertainty. Given Walmart's influence and reach, its struggles could indicate industry-wide struggles for retailers. The world's largest...
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
Who will pay for all the electric car chargers? Pretty much everyone
Americans nationwide will likely face higher electric bills to pay for the next stage of the country's electric vehicle (EV) charger buildout — even if they don't drive an EV. Why it matters: The U.S. will need a massive investment in public charging infrastructure to match the anticipated spike...
Baidu's robotaxis don't need any human staff in these parts of China
Baidu is the first Chinese operator to obtain permits for robotaxi rides with no human driver or staff member inside the vehicles. The initial scale of the permits is small: 10 robotaxis divided between two suburban areas of Wuhan and Chongqing, two major Chinese cities. In the U.S., Alphabet's Waymo and GM's subsidiary Cruise can already run public robotaxis.
