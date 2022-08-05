Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has said that Amazon never sent him scripts for the forthcoming series The Rings of Powers – despite telling him they would.Jackson opened up about his experience with the studio on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.“They asked me if I wanted to be involved – [writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I – and I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’” he recalled.“So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed...

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO