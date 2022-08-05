Read on www.diyphotography.net
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
Jordan Peele’s Nope looks incredible on a massive screen – but was filming it for IMAX a huge mistake?
For his third film in the director’s chair, master moviemaker Jordan Peele has decided to go large. Gargantuan, in fact. A fantastical sci-fi that deals with UFOs, Hollywood heritage, and harrowing on-set sitcom murders, Nope was shot on IMAX cameras – every promotional poster for the film will proudly tell you so – which boost it from traditional blockbuster status to that of a sensational summer spectacle. With super high-res cameras and a flashy sound system at his disposal, the clever horror movie vision Peele set out on 2019’s Us and 2017’s Get Out is only getting grander.We start by...
Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar
Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
Lucasfilm General Manager Explains Why The Perfect Storm With George Clooney Was Such An Important Movie
Lucasfilm general manager Lynwen Brennan explained to CinemaBlend why she thinks The Perfect Storm was such an important movie for VFX history.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
The "She-Hulk" Creators Discussed The Show's Questionable CGI, And They Made A Good Point
“I know there’s lots of eyes on the CG and critique."
DIY Photography
French scientist admits photo claimed to be from James Webb Telescope is actually a slice of chorizo
It’s always fun when scientists pull pranks and people believe it. It’s especially so when it’s a prank about a hot topic of the day. That topic in this case is the James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Christmas Day last year and has been sending a steady stream of pretty epic imagery back to Earth since July 12th – less than four weeks ago.
Lord of the Rings fans furious after Peter Jackson reveals he was ghosted by Amazon Studios over new series
Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has said that Amazon never sent him scripts for the forthcoming series The Rings of Powers – despite telling him they would.Jackson opened up about his experience with the studio on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.“They asked me if I wanted to be involved – [writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I – and I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’” he recalled.“So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed...
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ aims for Pixar highs with the launch of its first major animated feature film ‘Luck’
Apple today premiered Luck, its first feature film released as part of an exclusive deal with Skydance Animation. The multi-year deal will see Skydance produce 3D animated movies and TV shows exclusively for Apple TV+. Skydance is headed up by long-time Pixar veteran John Lasseter (who left the company a...
DIY Photography
This is how you use a light meter properly – they’re really not that difficult or scary
While they were once a fixture in every studio and photographer’s gear bag, light meters seem to have fallen out of fashion ever since digital photography came along. And while it’s true that we now have a lot more options for exposing our shots, the humble light meter can still play a very valuable role in nailing the shot quickly and consistently.
DIY Photography
Techart’s 2nd Gen Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter promises faster AF performance thanks to new motors
Techart announced its initial Leica M to Sony E mount adapter way back at the beginning of 2016. Now, almost seven years later, they’ve announced the new Techart LM-EA9, the second generation of their Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter. It comes with a sleeker design and features four built-in small, lightweight servo motors that offer more power and faster autofocus operation than its predecessor.
Alternate Versions of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ That We’ll Never See
“Lightyear” has landed … on VOD and Disney+. The latest Pixar adventure imagines the movie that Andy watched in 1995 that inspired his love of the Buzz Lightyear character. (The actual toy is most likely from a Saturday morning cartoon spin-off, hence the cartoon-y look of the action figure.) “Lightyear” is a rip-roaring ride, with this version of Buzz (now voiced by Chris Evans), attempting to rescue a community of colonists from a hostile planet, after their ship crash lands and their fuel cell is damaged. Combining hard sci-fi with the kind of emotionality you expect from a Pixar movie, it might have been overlooked in theaters but can find a loving audience at home.
Yardbarker
The greatest duos in animation
Iconic duos abound in popular culture. Sometimes, those duos aren’t even flesh and blood. Beloved pairs also exist in the world of animation. There, they don’t even necessarily need to be human. These are the top duos from animation. To make the list, they have to be fundamentally considered a duo. For example, Homer and Marge are great characters and are associated with each other as a married couple, but nobody really thinks of them as “Homer and Marge” in that sense.
DIY Photography
Panasonic reported to be dumping “low end models” to target professional photographers and filmmakers
It seems that Panasonic is dumping development of their lower-end camera systems in favour of higher-end kit for enthusiast and professional photographers and filmmakers, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. Exactly how low-end Panasonic will go is unclear, but it seems that they’ve finally admitted defeat in certain sectors of the market against the onslaught of ever-improving smartphones.
Why Amazon Excluded Peter Jackson From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Peter Jackson is not involved in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series and there is one major reason why
‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’
Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
AOL Corp
'Paranormal Activity' Franchise Producer Calls Latest Film 'Terrible': 'It Has Been Enough Already'
The producer behind the Paranormal Activity franchise doesn't think highly of the latest entry. At the Locarno Film Festival, Jason Blum said, according to Variety, that the end is near for the series, which bolstered his company Blumhouse Productions with the low-budget 2007 original. "It has been enough already. That...
Hong Sangsoo’s ‘Walk Up’ Acquired by Cinema Guild Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Cinema Guild has acquired the North American distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo’s upcoming film “Walk Up.” The film will world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters in 2023 following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, “The Novelist’s Film,” this fall. Kwon Haehyo, in his ninth film for Hong, plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter, an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old...
DIY Photography
Instagram responds to video-focus backlash by testing portrait orientation photos in feeds
The whole Instagram debacle over recent weeks with its focus on video content and the whole full-screen redesign – which now appears to have been halted – has caused it a lot of grief. The backlash from users has been quite vocal. After all, Instagram’s success grew off the back of the fact that it was a photo-sharing app and despite competition from apps like TikTok, that’s what Instagram users still seem to want.
womenfitness.net
Chrissie Geenen: Exceptionally Talented German Model talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty Secrets
Christine Geenen is a German model with a height of 170 cm, blue eyes and blond hair. She has been featured in many magazines, few being Runner’s, Maxi, Laura, Shape, Focus, and Vriendin. Women Fitness President Ms. Namita Nayyar catches up with Chrissie Geenen an exceptionally talented German model,...
