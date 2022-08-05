Read on hayspost.com
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Kansas man killed pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA—A Kansas man died in a pedestrian accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Wichita. An SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman was northbound in the 5800 Block of South Broadway and struck 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita who was pushing a lawn mower, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators...
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal
Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Barton Co. offers cash incentives to residents for recuiting workers
GREAT BEND — Know of somebody currently not living in Barton County but would be great for a job in the county? Great Bend Economic Development is still rewarding citizens able to successfully recruit friends and family members outside of Barton County to fill advertised positions. Economic Development Director...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
Beran: All ribbons count
I am sharing some wise words from a fellow 4-H agent today and it is a great follow up to the county fair and in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. Growing up I was quick to hide any ribbons that were not purples! Yes, we all have those purple ribbons, buckles or duffle bags in our goals to win…but what about the “other” ribbons.
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
Sheriff IDs Kansas teen who died after vehicle lands in creek
BUTLER COUNTY —A Kansas teen died in an accident just after midnight Friday morning in Butler County. Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th south and east of Augusta, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff. The vehicle left the roadway...
New lion exhibit opens Friday at Kansas zoo
SALINE COUNTY —Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday, according to a media release from the park. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas...
Wetlands Education Center schedules meteor shower watch party
GREAT BEND - The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), located northeast of Great Bend on K-156 Highway, is gearing up for its annual “Out of this World” Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party. The public is invited to join the KWEC staff for this free, family-friendly activity. Each year,...
