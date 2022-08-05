Read on www.fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins, Donald Parham Jr., Boston Scott (2022)
It’s never too early to check in on player injury statuses ahead of the 2022 season, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and Android now >>
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Kareem Hunt returns to practice Monday
Hunt has requested either a trade or a new contract, but the team isn't inclined to give him either for the time being and he has returned to practice. There may still be some tensions, but as long as he is practicing, there shouldn't be much of an issue for fantasy. Hunt likely won't get traded, and he will continue to act as the receiving back behind Nick Chubb for this offense.
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
8 Hero RB Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Byron Pringle out of practice with quad injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Pringle will be out for "some time." On the positive side, Eberflus also stated that he does not think the injury will persist into the regular season. Pringle was signed as a free agent back in March after spending the first three years of his career in Kansas City. He is expected to be the Bears main slot receiver.
4 RB Dead Zone Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
Aaron Judge steals base, scores twice in loss Friday
Judge stole his 11th base of the year on 11 attempts which, during a year like he is having, almost seems unfair given all his power. Judge is slashing .300/.389/.674 with 43 home runs, 93 RBI, and 91 runs scored (leading the Majors in all three categories) in 390 at-bats across 103 games this season. Judge is also one of just 16 players currently averaging .300 or better and is just 30-points off the League lead so the Triple Crown remains in play. Fantasy managers don’t have much to complain about this season with Judge trending towards Maris’ home run record and an MVP.
5 Undervalued Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Experts share five wide receivers they feel are going undervalued this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
Kareem Hunt requests a trade
According to Mary Kay Cabot, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, but the Browns told Hunt that they have no intention of abiding by his request. (Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter) It was reported Saturday that Kareem Hunt wanted the Browns to either give him a new contract or trade him, and it seems like he has now officially chosen the latter. While Cleveland has no plans of moving the star RB at the moment, a trade to a team where he could be the true starter would be magnificent for his fantasy value that is currently capped due to fellow RB Nick Chubb. This situation is one for fantasy managers to closely monitor as training camp and the preseason continue.
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
5 Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Breakouts. Correctly predicting and projecting them before the start of the season can be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and getting a tattoo for coming in last place. They come in different shapes and sizes every year, but there are often signs that they’re coming. Sometimes it’s a rookie in a good landing spot. Other times it’s a veteran who has the potential to see a larger role or is one injury away from becoming a high-volume starter.
10 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Avoiding at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
