Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Field Yates: Tyreek Hill's arrival shouldn't hurt Jaylen Waddle's fantasy impact
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, fantasy football owners were a lot less thrilled than Dolphins fans. In terms of fantasy, it’s easy to make the leap and say that this trade was going to negatively...
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
Mekhi Becton suffers ‘concerning’ knee injury
According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is “more concerning than the team originally believed.” (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Becton left the Jets training camp session early on Monday after suffering a knee injury. Following practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Becton was “fine” but that tune has now changed after further testing. The third-year lineman’s new injury is unrelated to past issues with the same knee. Becton has medical appointments scheduled for tomorrow, so there will be more clarity shortly.
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Byron Pringle out of practice with quad injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Pringle will be out for "some time." On the positive side, Eberflus also stated that he does not think the injury will persist into the regular season. Pringle was signed as a free agent back in March after spending the first three years of his career in Kansas City. He is expected to be the Bears main slot receiver.
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
Derek Carr: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
It’s early August and that can only mean one thing. It is time for fantasy football managers to start preparing for the upcoming season. Fantasy football has become a billion dollar business annually, with money and punishments exchanging hands and being doled out every season. The quarterback position is always deep and should be treated as such. But there is one QB this year that is going grossly under-drafted in mock drafts and his name is Derek Carr.
Aaron Judge steals base, scores twice in loss Friday
Judge stole his 11th base of the year on 11 attempts which, during a year like he is having, almost seems unfair given all his power. Judge is slashing .300/.389/.674 with 43 home runs, 93 RBI, and 91 runs scored (leading the Majors in all three categories) in 390 at-bats across 103 games this season. Judge is also one of just 16 players currently averaging .300 or better and is just 30-points off the League lead so the Triple Crown remains in play. Fantasy managers don’t have much to complain about this season with Judge trending towards Maris’ home run record and an MVP.
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
