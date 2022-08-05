Read on www.fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins, Donald Parham Jr., Boston Scott (2022)
It’s never too early to check in on player injury statuses ahead of the 2022 season, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and Android now >>
8 Hero RB Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
20 Players to Target From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be kept until cut-down day
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are no clear trade partners for QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he continues to rehab his injury. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Garoppolo as long as possible until necessary, even potentially until final cuts at the end of August. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter)
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
Jesus Luzardo dominates Cubs on Sunday
Jesus Luzardo fired seven shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Luzardo was outstanding Sunday afternoon in his second start back from a long stint on the IL. Over two starts since returning, the young lefty has given up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 across 12 innings. Luzardo should be rostered in pretty much all standard fantasy formats heading into a start versus the Braves on Saturday.
5 Undervalued Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Experts share five wide receivers they feel are going undervalued this fantasy football draft season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Ian Anderson optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
Anderson has had a terrible season, with his 5.11 ERA being fourth-worst among starters. With the Braves' acquisition of Jake Odorizzi, they now have five starters they can start with relative confidence, and Anderson simply wasn't needed anymore. He'll try to get right in the minors but, to the extent you were still relying on him for some reason, feel free to move on.
MLB・
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
5 Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Breakouts. Correctly predicting and projecting them before the start of the season can be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and getting a tattoo for coming in last place. They come in different shapes and sizes every year, but there are often signs that they’re coming. Sometimes it’s a rookie in a good landing spot. Other times it’s a veteran who has the potential to see a larger role or is one injury away from becoming a high-volume starter.
10 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Avoiding at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (8/8) PREMIUM
Monday’s main MLB DFS slate is small. It includes only seven games at DraftKings and FanDuel. The action begins at 7:05 pm ET. The majority of the games start in the late window, though. So, there are four games with a start time of 9:40 pm ET or later.
MLB・
