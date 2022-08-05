Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO