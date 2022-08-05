ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chargers#American Football#Pff#Rb25#Patriots#Espn
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy