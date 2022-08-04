ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

It Looks Like The Original Misfits Are Teasing A Halloween Show In Dallas, TX

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprp.com

The Original Misfits Announce October Dallas, TX Live Show

The Original Misfits will return to the stage for an October 29th live show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on Saturday, October 29th. Support on that newly announced show will come from celebrated shock rocker Alice Cooper and Californian punk rock outfit The Distillers. Tickets for the event will go on sale next Friday, August 12th at 10:00am via Live Nation.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage

The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Leah Frazier

Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and Awards

National Black Business Month is here and it is a time to celebrate and recognize black-owned businesses across the nation. Legacy West, in its ongoing community efforts, is dedicated to building an environment of inclusivity. From hiring minority and women-owned vendors to working with diverse organizations, it has cultivated a community that celebrates all of its patrons.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Glenn Danzig
Leah Frazier

Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Tx#The Original Misfits
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy