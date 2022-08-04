It Looks Like The Original Misfits Are Teasing A Halloween Show In Dallas, TX

Read on www.theprp.com
The Original Misfits Announce October Dallas, TX Live Show
The Original Misfits will return to the stage for an October 29th live show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on Saturday, October 29th. Support on that newly announced show will come from celebrated shock rocker Alice Cooper and Californian punk rock outfit The Distillers. Tickets for the event will go on sale next Friday, August 12th at 10:00am via Live Nation.
fox7austin.com
Dallas man’s lost wedding ring found on Florida beach, returned thanks to remarkable coincidence
DALLAS - A diamond wedding ring lost on a Florida beach was returned to its Dallas owner. In a rare coincidence, the woman who found it is also from North Texas. Chris Ramirez and Charlotte Duffey were perfect strangers, both living in North Texas, who crossed paths in a way that’s hard to believe.
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and Awards
National Black Business Month is here and it is a time to celebrate and recognize black-owned businesses across the nation. Legacy West, in its ongoing community efforts, is dedicated to building an environment of inclusivity. From hiring minority and women-owned vendors to working with diverse organizations, it has cultivated a community that celebrates all of its patrons.
papercitymag.com
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Oak Cliff Modern Is Walkable to All Your Favorite Places
The then-one-story home at 633 Strong St. was deep in renovations when the current owners stumbled upon it in 2018. “They were Oak Cliff folks who just fell in love with the walkability of the property,” listing agent Ged Dipprey says. Its easy walkability makes you briefly forget...
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
