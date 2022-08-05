ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

txstatebobcats.com

Hill Hired as Baseball’s Director of Operations

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State head baseball coach Steven Trout announced the hiring of Joseph Hill as the team director of operations on Monday. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue working for Texas State! When I first got here, I never thought I would be here in this position and have found something I love doing," said Hill. "I couldn't be where I'm at today if it wasn't for my family and getting to learn from Coach [Ty] Harrington, Coach [Steven] Trout, Josh Blakley, Chad Massengale and Jerry Cervantez. I can't wait to see this program continue to grow."
2022 Position Preview: Wide Receivers

As one of the most experienced position groups heading into Texas State's 2022 football season, the wide receivers — anchored by some of the most accomplished at the position in a Texas State uniform in Javen Banks and Marcell Barbee — should provide plenty of opportunities for the quarterback room to put up improved statistics this season.
Henderson and Ulloa Net Goals in Exhibition at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – Tallying goals in for Texas State in Saturday's exhibition match at UTSA was junior Mya Ulloa and freshman Mallory Henderson. However, the Roadrunners claimed the contest 3-2 at Park West Athletics Complex that saw the teams play three 30-minute periods. UTSA struck for two goals in...
2022 Position Preview: Running Backs

Texas State returns its top two rushers from a year ago while adding experienced backs to create plenty of options out of the running back room. Check out below for a preview of the Bobcat running backs for the 2022 season. Who's Returning. Calvin Hill (Redshirt sophomore; fourth year at...
