SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State head baseball coach Steven Trout announced the hiring of Joseph Hill as the team director of operations on Monday. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue working for Texas State! When I first got here, I never thought I would be here in this position and have found something I love doing," said Hill. "I couldn't be where I'm at today if it wasn't for my family and getting to learn from Coach [Ty] Harrington, Coach [Steven] Trout, Josh Blakley, Chad Massengale and Jerry Cervantez. I can't wait to see this program continue to grow."

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO