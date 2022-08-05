There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO