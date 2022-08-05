ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

CBS New York

LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens

NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
QUEENS, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooley on the Hudson returns for 21st annual celebration

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced that the Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will take place on September 4 at T.R. Gallo Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival, which always happens the Sunday before Labor Day, is presented annually by...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County

I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
Secret NYC

Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl

A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player won big in Brooklyn during a Friday evening drawing. A Take 5 ticket worth $42,053.50 was sold at Smith Food Express, located at 23 Smith St., lottery officials said. Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

RiverFest returns to Poughkeepsie this weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE – The RiverFest celebration at Waryas Park returns to Poughkeepsie starting today (Friday) and lasts all weekend. Poughkeepsie businessman Los Wood revived the festival in 2021 after the city had gone 15 years without a summer celebration. RiverFest brings carnival rides, food vendors, several musical performances of many...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
evgrieve.com

Search for bakeries near me

As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine

There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
365traveler.com

GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY

Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank

With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
NEVERSINK, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Catching up with the Fenili Quadruplets – One by One

It was time to check in with the extraordinary Fenili sisters, all having the same birthday, Marea, Aurora, Luna, and Donatella. Six years ago, at age 18, they made history as the first quadruplets to graduate from Greenwich High School. This after only attending their senior year, having come from their native Bologna, Italy, with the need to learn English!
GREENWICH, CT
NBC New York

$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler

A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
BRONX, NY

